Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition All Set to be Launched in March

After the launch of Moto Edge X30 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Motorola is here with a variant of the flagship. Motorola is all set to launch the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. The company had confirmed that the new variant will officially launched in Spring.

As the name of the new variant speaks for the device, the new variant will feature an under-display camera sensor. It has been assumed that other than front selfie camera position the rest of the features of the device will be same as the standard model i.e. Moto Edge X30. Below lets refresh our memory of the features to expect from the new variant of Moto Edge X30 model.

It will be having a 6.7-inch OLED Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 576Hz touch sampling rate. Further more it will be offering a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the chipset it will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with a RAM of 12GB and an internal storage of 256GB. The phone will be equipped with Android 12 operating system. The battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh which will be supporting fast charging tech. The camera department it will be having a rear triple-camera setup with a 50MP as the main sensor.

According to the General Manager of Lenovo China’s mobile Phone Business department, Mr. Chen Jin the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will be launched in the month of March in Chinese market. No specific date is known only the month is confirmed.

March is not that far off, just a week away. Soon we will be able to test the actual device and know the other differences or similarities the new variant may have with the Moto Edge X30

