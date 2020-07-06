Motorola is all ready to launch its upcoming Moto G 5G phone. However, it will not be the only smartphone to launch. There will be a Plus model as well. The company has set a launch event on July 7. So, tomorrow we will see two smartphones. Moreover, the upcoming Moto G 5G Plus has appeared on some certification sites. The certification listings have revealed that Moto G 5G Plus to Come with 5,000 mAh Battery.

The phone has appeared on FCC certification with the model number XT2075-3. The listing revealed that the phone will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the phone will support Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS navigation.

Additionally, the phone has appeared on TUV Rheinland. The listing revealed that the phone will come with a 5,000 mAh Battery and 20W charging support. Unfortunately, the listings do not reveal much about the device. But thanks to the rumours, the phone will bring a 90Hz screen of FHD+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Moreover, it will come with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera.

The launch event is going to hold tomorrow. We will get more authentic information about the devices tomorrow. So, stay tuned for more updates.

