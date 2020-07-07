Finally, the wait is over. Motorola has just unveiled its most affordable 5G smartphone – Moto G 5G Plus. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. Now confirming some of the specs true, the phone is finally here. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Moto G 5G Plus- An Affordable 5G Phone is Now Live

First of all, the phone is currently available in Europe at a price of €349. The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a dual punch holes to house the dual selfie cameras. It comes with 16MP primary and 8MP ultrawide selfie cameras. Moreover, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the right-hand side which also serves as a power button.

Furthermore, the phone has a quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth helper. Moreover, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 765 chipset. It has 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Additionally, the phone has a 5,000 mAh powerful battery with 20W fast wired charging support. It runs Android 10 out of the box. Other key specs include a headphone jack, NFC and splash-resistant design.

Moreover, the phone will be available in two colours – blue and purple. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 4/64GB variant will cost around €349. Whereas the 6/128GB version will cost €399. After Europe, the phone will be available in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the coming months.