Moto G Play 2024 Goes Official With A Reasonable Price Tag

Motorola is back with a new budget-friendly Moto G series Phone. The all-new Motorola phone sports a 50MP rear camera, similar to what flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 have. The point worth mentioning here is that its price is quite reasonable compared to the flagship phones but Moto G Play 2024 won’t have the same level of hardware or features as the S23. However, it is still a considerable upgrade as compared to last year’s model.

Moto G Play 2024 Specs

The smartphone comes with a few software tools to boost picture quality. According to Motorola, the budget-friendly handset supports HDR enabling bright images and Phase Detection Autofocus, or PDAF for short. It is no doubt the “best method for autofocusing” on smartphones. Moreover, you can find these features on some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. In addition to all this, the rear camera of the handset supports many shooting modes. The selfie snapper has been upgraded too. It is now 8MP instead of 5MP together with the Photobooth feature. It allows users to “stitch together four different poses” into a group of successive pictures.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 720p LCD screen just like its predecessor. Moreover, it boasts a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth video watching. You can drop the rate down to 60Hz if you want to extend the battery life. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset. However, it lacks 5G connectivity. Moto G Play is a good first phone for kids. Its display is made out of Corning Gorilla 3 glass and has a protection rating of IP52 to protect against accidental spills. It also comes with a Family Space tool providing parents a way to set screen time limits as well as control which apps on the gadget are accessible or not. The phone comes with Moto Secure protection against malware, Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, and a 5,000mAh battery that lasts up to 46 hours on a single charge.

Availability & Pricing

The 2024 Moto G Play will go official in the United States on February 8 for $150. You can also buy it at Motorola’s website or Amazon where it’ll be “universally unlocked” so you can connect to the best carrier. If you don’t have one, don’t worry it is also available through Verizon, Cricket, and AT&T among others.