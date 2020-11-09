Moto G Stylus 2021 Leak Reveals These Specs





Motorola has revealed its Moto G Stylus in the US back in February. However, a successor of the phone is also coming. A famous leakster Evan Blass has revealed that Moto G Stylus 2021 is coming. The phone will have the XT2115 model number. Moto G Stylus 2021 Specs Leak revealed these key information.

Moto G Stylus 2021 Specs Leak

Check Also: Moto E7 Plus Lands with A Massive Battery

First of all, the phone will have a 6.81-inch FHD+ display screen. Also, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone will have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the phone will have a 48MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth data.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 16MP front-facing camera. It will have a 4,000 mAh battery. This is all that we know so far about the phone. Hopefully, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Moreover, we will get this phone in the first quarter of the next year. Motorola has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

See Also: Entry-Level Moto E (2020) and Moto G Fast Unveiled