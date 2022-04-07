Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Leaks Specs

In February 2022, Motorola made the official announcement of Moto G Stylus. Following the last year trend Moto plans to release a separate 5G version soon. The 5G version will be known as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). In this post we will share some of its leaks.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is codenamed Milan 5G and is said to have a 6.78-inch 1080 x 2460 LCD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness of the display can go up to 650 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. The device will be coming with Snapdragon 695 SoC and will run on Android 12 with a 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery size is said to be 5,000mAh. The device will retain its 3.5mm headphone jack. The Milan 5G will be launched in two colors i.e. black and Seafoam Green.

In the camera department it will have a rear quad camera module with 50MP as the primary shooter with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide with autofocus for macro shots, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie camera has a centered punch-hole housing a 16 MP selfie camera.

The specs of the device are promising and worth waiting for. Regarding the release date nothing can be said as the Motorola has not given any official statement. With time we will get more leaks and reports regarding the device, so stay tuned.

