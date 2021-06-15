MOTO G Stylus is Affordable, 5G capable, Have big screen and more

Motorola has a near-monopoly on low-cost 5G phones with a stylus and long battery life. That’s a limited market, but if it’s what you’re looking for, the Moto G Stylus 5G can offer it well.

With noteworthy exceptions in the new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset with sub-6GHz 5G connection and a larger 5,000mAh battery, it offers roughly similar hardware to the 4G version. It will go on sale on June 14th for $399, which is on the higher end of the budget category.

Even if 5G networks are still hit-or-miss depending on where you reside, you can now acquire a 5G phone for a reasonable price. The first thing anybody who holds the Stylus 5G will observe is how massive it is. The full HD display is bright and sharp at 6.8 inches, despite the 60Hz refresh rate.

The phone is primarily made of plastic. The frame has a glossy finish, and the back panel has a glass-like appearance. The Cosmic Emerald colour is lovely, but it isn’t for everyone.

The phone is available in a variety of configurations, including 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

A 3.5mm headphone jack is included, as well as a charging brick. The Stylus 5G is slightly larger and heavier than the 4G version, although only by a few grams and 0.3mm in thickness.

The G Stylus 5G has a triple-camera array on the back that is very similar to the G Stylus 4G, with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 standard wide, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5-megapixel macro, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

There’s no doubting that this mid-range phone appears and feels more pricey owing to a huge display, a ton of cameras, and some updated hardware. However, the low price and its associated performance trade-offs become more apparent when you actually use the thing.



