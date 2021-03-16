Moto G100: Motorola confirms its new product launch date

A few days ago, Motorola revealed the release date of its upcoming smartphone. The upcoming product will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The business has now set a release date for a device. Motorola has announced that everything will be announced on March 25. We’re guessing that this is the Moto G100 launch date.

The high-resolution press renders of the Moto G100 are considered to be a rebranded Chinese Moto Edge S. Moto G100 will be the global brand for Motorola’s upcoming affordable flagship, while in China it will be named as Moto Edge S.

According to Geekbench, the device would have a processor with a frequency of 1.80GHz and a high frequency of 3.19GHz, as well as Adreno G50 graphics. It is confirmed to be the Snapdragon 870 chipset thanks to the teaser. The phone is rumored to have 8GB of RAM and run Android 11.

It will sport a triple-camera configuration on the back, with the main camera being 64MP. A 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera configuration is found on the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W rapid charging support.

Although the Moto G100’s price is still unknown. However, the Motorola Edge S is available in China for about $310. As a result, we might be looking at a Motorola 5G platform that is inexpensive for the global consumer.