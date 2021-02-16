Moto G30 Unveiled with 64MP Camera along with G10

Motorola has unveiled two mid-range G-series smartphones today. The Moto G10 and G30 are the start of a new generation. Both phones are quite similar, except the G30 acts as a sort of “plus” model with some hardware upgrades. Let’s discuss the specs of both phones.

Moto G30

The smartphone has a 6.5” IPS LCDs with 720 x 1,600 px resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 13MP selfie camera. The quad-camera on the back features a 64MP main sensor. The main cam is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º). There’s no telephoto camera. Two additional cameras are a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moreover, the phone has a Snapdragon 662 chipset. It has eight Kryo 260 CPU cores and an Adreno 610 GPU. It runs Android 11. The phone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support.

Moto G10:

The Moto G10 also has a 6.5” 720p+ screen with 60Hz refresh rate. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Moreover, the phone has a Snapdragon 460 chipset. It has 4GB RAM and 64/128 GB of storage.

Moreover, the phone has a 48MP main camera on the back. There are an 8MP ultra-wide cam and two 2MP modules as well. The selfie camera gets demoted to 8MP resolution.

Both the Moto G10 and G30 have plastic bodies with a water-repellent design.

Both phones are budget-friendly devices and will available in European countries in the coming weeks. There are no words when these phones will be available here.

Check Also: Trio of Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Leak with Renders and Specs