Around half a year ago, Motorola announced the number of G-series smartphones – Moto G71, G51, G41 and G31. We already saw the Moto G22 go official earlier this month. Now, it’s time for Moto G52 4G. The phone has appeared in recent leaks and renders revealing the expected specs.

Moto G52 4G to Launch with the Snapdragon 680 SoC

First of all, Moto G52 doesn’t sound like a sequel to the Moto G51 5G. Because G52 doesn’t support 5G. Also, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 – it has Cortex-A73/A53 derived core and Adreno 610, plus the 4G-only modem.

Additionally, the chipset will be paired with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. It will run Android 12 out of the box. The upcoming Moto G52 will come with a 6.55” P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. That is almost completely different from the 6.8” 120 Hz IPS LCD of the G51 5G.

The camera department includes a 50 MP main module on the back along with an 8 MP ultra wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera.

Finally, the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The other specs include an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and stereo speakers.

We think that it will be a budget-friendly smartphone. It will cost around €250 price tag. Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

