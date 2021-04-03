Just recently, Motorola has revealed its G30 smartphone. Now, the company is working on some other G-series smartphone to bring more valuable smartphones to the market. According to the latest leak, Moto G20 and Moto G60 are the next smartphones in the lineup. In addition, we get some more clarification on the specs for Moto G60 and Moto G20.

Moto G60 and G20 Specs Leaked

First of all, the Moto G60 will have a design reminiscent of the Moto G50. The only difference is that G60 will come with a punch-hole cutout for its 32MP selfie camera instead of the waterdrop notch found on the G50. Moreover, the phone will have a 6.78-inches display which will sport FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone will come with Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB expandable storage.

The back features a triple camera setup with Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. We can also see a headphone jack on the top and a fingerprint scanner located in the Moto logo next to the rear cameras. It will come with a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the G60 will be rebranded to G40 Fusion in some markets including India and Brazil. The G40 Fusion is said to pack a 64MP primary camera and 16MP selfie shooter in the same body like the G60. The rest of the specs are said to be identical to the G60.

Furthermore, the Moto G20 will come with a waterdrop notch display and triple cameras around the back. We don’t have any exact specs for this model. But we will get more information about it shortly.