Motorola is having an event on February 23rd to reveal some of its devices including G8. The company has launched the Moto G8 Plus and G8 Play a few months earlier. Now, it’s time for Moto G8. Now, Moto G8 Key Specs Revealed. Let’s have a look at the specs of the device.

Moto G8 Key Specs Revealed-Check it Out Here

According to the reports, Moto G8 will come with a triple camera setup including a 16MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cams. On the back, there will be a Laser autofocus system to capture photos more beautifully. There will be a fingerprint reader on the back integrated on Moto Logo.

As far as its other specs are concerned, the Moto G8 will come with a 6.39” display with 720p+ resolution and a teardrop notch. For selfie lovers, the phone will come with an 8MP selfie snipper. G8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset. Additionally, the phone will come with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

There is also another variant of the G8 series that will launch alongside Moto G8. In the coming month, we will officially get these phones. So, stay tuned for more updates.

