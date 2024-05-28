Motorola is preparing to introduce a new addition to its G series smartphone lineup in the near future. Recent reports have shed light on the upcoming Moto G85 model. A new leak provides us with a detailed glimpse of its design and available color options.

Moto G85 Leaked Renders

The Moto G85 made waves as leaked renders emerged. It provides a glimpse of its design, characterized by a curved display and a dual camera configuration at the rear. Prior to this visual reveal, the smartphone had also made its mark on the GeekBench platform, further fueling anticipation among enthusiasts. Now, adding to the excitement, the newly uncovered Moto G85 comes in two striking color options: Gray and Green. The green variant, in particular, catches the eye with its vivid hue, accentuated by a luxurious vegan leather finish adorning the rear panel.

The earlier leaked renders also revealed another variant of the Moto G85 featuring a vegan leather finish. However, this time in a striking blue color option. As for its internal specifications, the Moto G85 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an Adreno 619 GPU, promising smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. While speculations suggested the inclusion of Dolby Atmos technology for enhanced audio experiences, it appears that the device will forgo the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of photography, the Moto G85 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear. It features a 50-megapixel main camera along with a potential ultra-wide-angle lens to capture expansive shots. The device has recently been spotted on a European retail website, indicating that its official launch is imminent.

Stay tuned for further updates, as we’ll continue to provide information as soon as it becomes available.