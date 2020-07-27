Motorola has just recently unveiled its affordable 5G phone in the market. The phone has also come with a 5,000 mAh battery. Now, another Motorola smartphone is in pipeline with a powerful battery. The upcoming phone has also appeared in many leaks. Now, Moto G9 Plus battery capacity is revealed through the TUV Rheinland’s certification.

Moto G9 Plus Battery Capacity Revealed through the TUV Certification

The phone has appeared with the model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2. Two model numbers suggest that there will be two versions of the phone. The TUV Rheinland’s certification has revealed the battery capacity and charging speeds.

The listing has stated that the coming phone will feature a large 4,700 mAh battery. Moreover, the battery capacity will support up to 30W fast charging speed. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other information about the phone.

If we talk about the previous listing. The phone has appeared on EEC certification and revealed that the phone will come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As the phone is appearing on different certification sites rapidly, we can expect the launch of the quite near.

The company has unveiled the predecessor of the phone, Moto G8 Power Lite, back in April this year. The phone has also come with 5,000 mAh with up to 10W fast charging support.

Let’s see what other specs will the phone have. We will surely get more updates in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates and news.

See Also: Moto G8 Power Lite is Now Official