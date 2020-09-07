Moto G9 plus specs revealed ahead of launch

The new affordable mid-range smartphone from Motorola has been seen online ahead of its official unveiling. The Moto G series from Motorola is one of the best sets of budget smartphones around. It has managed to grow over the years since its introduction in 2013, providing outstanding value for money in the mobile budget and middle markets.The Moto G8 Plus debuted in October 2019, meaning it might well be time to be renamed the Moto G9 Plus with its annual refresh planned.

To begin with, the camera module is now positioned in the centre’s top left corner (as seen on the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Play), with a rectangular profile. On the top, Motorola opted with a more conservative hole-punch style rather than a waterdrop design , making the Moto G9 Plus stand out from its other models. Embedded in the power button, the Moto G9 Plus has a fingerprint sensor and holds the company’s batwing logo at the back, sitting in a circular outline. As for the colour options, they reportedly offer the device in shades of blue and rose gold.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

Where a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 drives the G9 / G9 play, the G9 Plus is assumed to be powered by the Snapdragon 730. This will be combined with 4 GB of RAM while a respectable 128 GB of expandable capacity would also carry. Battery is rated at a huge 5,000 mAh while shipping out of the box with Android 10. Cellular connectivity remains limited to 4 G though dual-SIM support is included.

Wait for a formal release shortly, and hopefully price, and geographic availability.