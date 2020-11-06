So, finally, Motorolla pulled the trigger and made G9 Power handset official after the Roland Quandt leaks. It is the mid-end Android handset. The Motorolla G9 Power is coming with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor on its back alongside a main 64MP shooter.

The thickness of the phone is 9.66mm while its weight is 221 grams. The Powerhouse of the hot new budget-friendly phone is fueled by a gargantuan 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G9 Power is Now Official Globally

Initially, the phone will only be available in the European countries and sales will expand to “selected countries” in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. The handset is packed by Snapdragon 662 processor as the G9 Play instead of going up a notch to the slightly faster Snapdragon 665.

Other features include a fingerprint reader on the back, two NanoSIM slots, a headphone jack, NFC, ac-WLAN and Bluetooth 5.0. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10.

“With a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, 4 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a more than respectable 20W charger included in the retail box as standard, the Moto G9 Power is tipped to cost €250 or so when it eventually goes on sale in Europe, which means its recommended price could be set at around $250 in the US… provided the phone is in fact headed that way,” according to Phonearena.

