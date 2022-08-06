Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch delays; check new dates

We were looking forward to learning more about the new Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro on August 2nd, but the launch event was cancelled at the last minute.

This caught us all off surprise, especially because no justification for the cancellation was given. In fact, we’re still not clear what occurred, while some suspect that the cancellation was due to tensions between China and Taiwan over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

Chen Jin, GM of Lenovo Mobile China, provided a teaser image of the Moto Razr 2022. The article does not directly confirm the rescheduled launch plans, but the analogue clock visible on the foldable phone’s cover display sets the date and time for August 11 at 2PM. With that happening within a week, it might be a subtle hint that the launch event has been rescheduled for then.

Both the X30 Pro and the Moto Razr 2022 are likely to be unveiled at this rescheduled event, with the smartphones going on sale in China shortly after.

If we understand this Weibo hint right, the company’s event will take place just one day after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event (planned for August 10), when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be unveiled.

For the time being, Motorola’s new phones will be introduced in China, but they may be released in the United States at a later date. The Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro are scheduled to be on sale immediately after the event, and customers in China may already reserve the handsets.