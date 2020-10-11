Motorola Announce its Smart ACs, Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Motorola has launched a number of new smart home products as well as new smart TVs around the world, just as the company committed. This will first arrive in India, but will also become available slowly in other regions.

The new smart home appliances list of Motorola includes ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines with different features, Tru WiFi technology, and competitive pricing.

Motorola Smart ACs

5 Motorola ACs with the same advanced functionality and hardware have been announced. The features include Tru wireless connectivity, SurroundCoolX, dual-inverter, and geo-fencing. 5 fan speeds, 4-way swing, twin rotary compressor, etc are common features in all.

Tru WiFi helps you to control the AC with a mobile app, eliminating a remote smartphone or IR blaster. Geo-Fencing will sense the inside or outside of the space of your person with the smartphone app and turn the AC on and off. Dual inverters help to improve performance and keep silent the AC. SurroundCoolX will decrease in just 30 seconds of room temperature to 18C ad their rating for energy efficiency (more the better).

Price Details are below:

Capacity Stars Price $ 1 Ton 3 Stars $356 1.5 Ton 3 Stars $424 1.5 Ton 3 Stars $452 1.5 Ton 5 Stars $520 2 Ton 5 Stars $548

(Stars refer to their energy efficiency rating (the higher the better)).

Motorola Smart Refrigerators

The 3 refrigerator models of 507, 533, and 592L are available. There is an external LED touch panel and a water dispenser and every refrigerator also have Tru Wi-Fi technology. Like the ACs, this helps you to control the refrigerator from your smartphone and adjust the temperature, the zones, the modes and receive notifications for malfunctions.

Super Freeze, SuperCool, Beverages, and Holiday modes are included. The refrigerators also have adaptive inverter technology that improves performance by 40% compared to conventional compressors.

Price Details are below:

Model Price 592L Side by Side $712 507L Cross Four-Door $877 533L French Door Refrigerator $959

Motorola Smart Washing Machines

Similar to the AC, for washing machines, there are five different models. These have Tru WiFi technology to control the washing machine and washing modes, provide malfunction warnings and signal strength notifications. To keep them free of bacteria, all washing functions wash the clothes at 80°C.

There are a variety of sensors to control the mode of washing with the amount of foam as well as heat. On the washing machine, the Adaptive Inverter guarantees 50% efficiency over conventional converters.

Price Details are below:

Model Price 6.5 Kg $322 8 Kg $397 10.5 Kg $465 8 Kg/5 Kg Washer Dryer $493 10.5 Kg/6 Kg Washer Dryer $548

All these smart home appliances will be sold in India on 16 October, and later their worldwide availability will be confirmed.

