Motorola Announces Moto S50 Neo With An Impressive Camera Setup

Motorola recently wrapped off its highly anticipated Razr 50 series at a major event in China. It also introduced the new Moto S50 Neo, a midrange marvel packed with impressive features. Let’s dig into what the all-new Motorola phone offers.

Moto S50 Neo Specs

The Moto S50 Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an excellent viewing experience. One of the notable features is its 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging, offering users extended usage and quick recharges.

Motorola S50 Neo comes in three distinct colors: Gray, Olivine, and Surf. The Olivine and Surf variants feature a unique textile-like nanotexture back, developed in partnership with Pantone. These variants have a skin-friendly and wear-resistant finish.

The camera setup on the S50 Neo is quite unusual for a midrange phone. The back accommodates a 50MP main camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor, with an F/1.79 aperture and 4-to-1 pixel binning for better low-light performance. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 118-degree field view. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is embedded in a punch-hole cutout, perfect for high-quality selfies.

The Moto S50 Neo comes with significant storage options, with 256GB or 512GB configurations, expandable via a microSD card. Moreover, the device runs on the latest Android 14, providing a smooth and up-to-date user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto S50 Neo is a compelling option in the midrange market due to its price:

8/256GB version: CNY 1,399 ($192)

12/256GB version: CNY 1,599 ($220)

12/512GB version: CNY 1,899 ($261)

Open sales in China will reportedly begin on Friday, June 28. Moreover, it may debut internationally under the name Moto G85.

Motorola’s new Moto S50 Neo is the perfect combination of stylish design, powerful performance, and competitive pricing. It is a strong contender in the midrange smartphone market. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.