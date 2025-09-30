The race for thinner smartphones is heating up. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tecno Spark Slim, Tecno Pova Slim, and even the upcoming iPhone Air have already shown that brands are chasing sleek designs. Now, Motorola is stepping into this competition with its latest tease, the Moto X70 Air.

From the name itself, it’s clear what Motorola is aiming for. The “Air” branding signals lightness and slimness, and the teaser image leaves little to the imagination. The focus is entirely on how thin this phone will be. With design becoming just as important as performance, Motorola wants to remind everyone that it still knows how to make a statement.

Motorola Confirms Moto X70 Air Launch This October – The Thinnest Phone Ever?

The official launch isn’t too far away either. Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Moto X70 Air by the end of October. That means fans only need to wait a few weeks before the full picture is revealed. For now, the teaser is just enough to spark curiosity.

While details are limited, rumours suggest that the Moto X70 Air will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. This is the latest and most advanced chipset from Qualcomm. If this turns out to be true, it will place the X70 Air among the most powerful Android phones of 2025.

So far, no further specifications have been shared. We don’t yet know about the display size, battery capacity, camera setup, or software features. But with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 inside, we can safely assume Motorola is targeting the premium flagship category.

One important detail to note is that Motorola’s X series is limited to China. That means the Moto X70 Air might not be released globally under the same name. However, Motorola often rebrands its Chinese devices for international audiences.

Reports suggest that a similar model could arrive globally under the Edge lineup. In fact, a leaked promotional image for the Edge 70 surfaced recently, highlighting the tagline: “Incredibly thin and incredibly tough.” This seems to hint that the international variant of the X70 Air is already in the works.

Thin but Durable?

The biggest question about ultra-thin smartphones has always been durability. A slimmer body can often mean compromises in battery life, structural strength, or even heat management. But Motorola’s teaser and the Edge 70 tagline suggest the brand wants to challenge that idea. If the X70 Air is both extremely thin and durable, it could be an interesting option in this growing trend.

Our Thoughts

Motorola is no stranger to innovation. From its classic Razr flip phones to modern foldables, the brand has always experimented with design. With the Moto X70 Air, it looks ready to bring something fresh to the slim phone race. We will surely get more information about the upcoming phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.