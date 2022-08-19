Motorola has just announced its mid-range smartphone, Edge 2022. The phone has come with amazing specs. One of the key highlights of the phone is its chipset. It is the first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1050. The phone will be available in the market in the coming days. So, let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has a 6.6-inch 144Hz OLED panel with HDR10+ support. It comes with a 360Hz touch response rate to further help reduce touch latency over previous generations. Motorola Edge 2022 has a pair of Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.

Motorola Edge 2022 is the First Phone with Dimensity 1050

Additionally, the phone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone also has 15W wireless charging support. As mentioned above, the phone has come with MediaTek Dimensity 1050. It is the first from Motorola to support mmWave 5G and Sub-6GHz 5G bands to deliver up to 53% faster 5G experience. It comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. You can also choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage. Interestingly enough, Motorola is giving a year of 100GB Google One storage for free with the purchase of every Motorola Edge (2022).

The new Motorola Edge has a highly used camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and Omni PDAF. It has a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also doubles as a macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32MP front camera too. There are also other features like Dual Capture, Instant Night Vision, Super Slow Motion, and more.

The phone will cost around $499. Initially, it will be available in the US. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

