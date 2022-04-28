Motorola Edge 30 Becomes Official with Improved Specs

Are you looking for a phone with a display of 144Hz OLED, the highest-quality stereo speakers, double 50MP cameras, and mostly original Android? Motorola Edge 30 Pro is such a smartphone. Although the €800 price tag (while not as high as some flagships) is a bit much for many. So, how about a phone that’s roughly half the price? The Motorola Edge 30 is a smartphone with a unique design. It will be available across Europe, Asia, Australia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East for a starting price of €450. We’ve already touched on the fundamentals, but let’s go over them in greater depth.

Motorola Edge 30

The standard phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which is somewhat smaller than the Pro’s 6.7-inch FHD+ display. It is, though, a 10-bit panel with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside Dolby Atmos, you also get stereo speakers. Toughened glass, on the other hand, isn’t mentioned.

The Snapdragon 778G+, an overclocked variant of the popular Snapdragon 778G, gives the Edge 30 a 0.1 GHz bump to the main Cortex-A78-based core and a 20% increase to the Adreno 642L GPU. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage on this smartphone (no expansion).

Its software is Android 12 with some Moto tweaks to make it as similar to the Pixel experience as possible outside of Google. The phone also comes with Motorola’s Ready For desktop.

Camera Quality and Resolution

Continuing with the cameras, the phone includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and All-Pixel Autofocus. Both the main and ultrawide cameras can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second and 1080p footage at up to 60 frames per second.

Because the Edge 30 is smaller than its Pro version, it also has a smaller battery. In addition, a 33W TurboPower charger is included in the box.

