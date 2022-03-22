Motorola Edge 30 Gets NBTC Certification

Motorola last month launched it’s device Motorola Edge 30 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Edge 30 Pro will soon be followed by Motorola Edge 30. The Motorola Edge 30 is the vanilla model of the Edge 30 Pro with NBTC certification.

The vanilla model Edge 30 has been listed in the NBTC website with a model designation XT2203-1. Nothing else has been revealed regarding its different specs by the Thai certifying authority.

We have reports from the Geekbench, according to which the vanilla Edge 30 will be equipped with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and will run on Android 12. The RAM size will be 8GB, but it will be coming with other variants of different RAM sizes.

Other specs details are not yet known, but as the launch date draws closer we will be getting different rumors, leaks and reports about it. The different news will give us a clear picture of what the vanilla model will be equipped with. So stay tuned for the coming days about the different news about the vanilla device.

