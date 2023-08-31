Motorola Edge 40 Neo 360-Degree Renders Surfaced Online

Motorola is wrapping up to launch a new member of its high-end “Edge” series, dubbed the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. The point worth mentioning here is that the company is not working on only one phone right now. It is also gearing up to launch the Moto G84 on September 1. Moreover, there’s a budget-friendly Motorola Phone, the Moto G54, in the works as well. It has an anticipated launch date of around September 15. Recently, some 360-degree renders of Edge 40 Neo surfaced online. All smartphone enthusiasts are quite excited after the sneak peek into the design of the highly anticipated Edge 40 Neo. The renders suggest that the upcoming Moto Phone closely follows the design aesthetics of its predecessor, the Edge 40, with some fascinating enhancements.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Renders

The newly leaked 360 renders of the Edge 40 Neo show that the handset will come with a punch-hole cutout placed at the top center of the display. Underneath the punch-hole design, there will be a selfie snapper. Moreover, the phone will come with flat edges and narrow bezels. At the bottom area, there will be a USB Type-C port escorted by a primary microphone, a SIM tray Slot, and a speaker grille.

On the right edge of the handset, there will be the volume rocker and power button. However, the left side stays devoid of any buttons or features. If we talk about the back of the smartphone, there’s a square module housing dual-camera sensors and an LED flash. The text written adjacent to the camera module confirms the existence of a 50MP primary camera.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available in three different color options: Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea. The back panel of the smartphone will come with a faux leather finish, a design choice several other Motorola phones boast.

