The Motorola Edge family is about to grow again! With the Edge 50 Fusion, 50 Pro, and 50 Ultra already available, the wait for the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is nearly over. This phone is the successor to the popular Edge 40 Neo from last year, and rumours suggest it’s launching very soon.

Thanks to a leak from 91mobiles, we have a few clues about what to expect from the Edge 50 Neo. It appears there will be two storage options: a generous 256GB with 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 512GB with 12GB of RAM. This is a significant upgrade from the base 128GB storage offered on the Edge 40 Neo, giving users more space for photos, videos, and apps.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Leak: Storage Options and Color Choices Revealed

While we don’t have any official images yet, the leak suggests the Edge 50 Neo will come in four colours: Gray, Blue Poinciana (which sounds like a beautiful, vibrant blue), and Milk (possibly a sleek white or cream shade). It’s no surprise that Motorola will use some Pantone-certified colours, given its history of adopting trendy colour palettes.

Beyond storage and colour options, details about the Edge 50 Neo remain a mystery. However, it’s likely that Motorola will carry over most of the hardware from last year’s Edge 40 Neo. This means we could see a similar processor, camera system, and display on the new phone.

Overall, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is shaping up to be a solid mid-range phone with plenty of storage and a stylish design. With its rumoured launch happening soon, we shouldn’t have to wait long to learn all the official details and see if it lives up to the hype.