Motorola Edge 50 Series – Detailed Specs, Price & Launch Date

Motorola has officially unveiled the new Edge 50 Neo in the upper midrange smartphone segment. It is a compact phone that offers FHD+ resolution, a Dimensity chipset, and a 50 MP camera. Simultaneously, the company has also announced the global launch of the Edge 50, which was previously rolled out in India and Mexico.

The Edge 50 Neo reportedly comes with a sleek design and vibrant colors, along with a solid set of features. Meanwhile, the Edge 50 brings a larger display, a more powerful processor, and additional durability. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of both phones.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Feature Details
Dimensions 154.1mm x 71.2mm x 8.1mm
Weight 171g
Display 6.4″ FHD+ OLED LTPO, 120Hz, 3,000 nits
Protection Gorilla Glass 3
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM 8 GB / 12 GB
Storage 256 GB / 512 GB
Battery 4,310mAh, 68W wired, 15W wireless
Main Camera 50 MP
Additional Cameras 13 MP ultrawide, 10 MP telephoto
Front Camera 32 MP
Finish Options Vegan Leather (Grisaille, Latte, Nautical Blue, Poinciana)

Price: €499

Motorola Edge 50 Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.7″ OLED, 120Hz
Protection Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
RAM 8 GB / 12 GB
Storage 256 GB / 512 GB
Battery 5,000mAh, 68W wired, 15W wireless
Main Camera 50 MP
Additional Cameras 13 MP ultrawide, 10 MP telephoto
Front Camera 32 MP
Finish Options Vegan Leather (Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz), Vegan Suede (Koala Grey)

 Price: €599

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is currently available in select European markets, however, sources suggest that the company has a broader release plan for Asia, Latin America, and Oceania. On the other hand, the Edge 50, already on sale in India and Mexico, will now be rolled out in other markets as well.

