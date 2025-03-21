Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Everything We Know About Specs, Price, and Availability

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion, and several leaks have already provided insights into its specs, pricing, and design. Promotional images and information about its launch have surfaced in recent weeks. Additionally, Flipkart has hinted at the smartphone’s arrival through a dedicated microsite, signalling its imminent release.

Processor and Performance

According to leaker Abhishek Yadav, Motorola is making a key change in the device’s chipset. Instead of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, which powered its predecessor, the company opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 7400. MediaTek announced this chipset last month, and while it promises efficiency, it may not offer significant performance improvements. Both processors feature an octa-core CPU setup, consisting of four ARM Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, suggesting that users should expect a similar level of performance.

Display and Design

The Edge 60 Fusion will continue to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, delivering a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and fluid visuals. The device is expected to come in at least three colour options: blue, green, and red. These finishes could offer a stylish look, making the device appealing to a wide range of users.

Camera and Battery Enhancements

In terms of cameras, the Edge 60 Fusion does not bring major changes. It retains the same primary camera setup, with the only addition being a new 2 MP auxiliary sensor. While this might not make a significant impact on photography, Motorola seems to be focusing more on other hardware upgrades.

One of the standout improvements is the larger 5,500 mAh battery, a notable jump from the previous model, ensuring extended battery life. Additionally, the device boasts an IP69 rating, offering enhanced water and dust resistance, a feature that improves durability compared to its predecessor.

Expected Pricing and Availability

Motorola plans to launch the Edge 60 Fusion on April 9, making it one of the first markets to receive the device. The approximate price of the phone is €350 (~$379). The device will likely be available with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Our Thoughts

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion appears to be a modest upgrade over the Edge 50 Fusion, focusing on battery capacity, durability, and minor refinements. While the Dimensity 7400 chipset swap may not bring a massive performance boost. However, the IP69 certification and larger battery make it a compelling choice for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with solid battery life and water resistance. As the official launch approaches, more details and real-world performance insights will emerge. We will see if this device is the right choice for users or not.

