Motorola Edge 70 Launched as the Slimmest Android Smartphone with Flagship Power

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 70 globally, introducing one of the slimmest smartphones ever built without compromising on performance or design. The device, which serves as the international version of the X70 Air, features a refined aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a textured nylon back available in three Pantone-certified shades, including Gadget Grey, Lily Pad, and Bronze Green. Measuring just 6 mm thick and weighing only 159 grams, it offers exceptional lightness and durability, even meeting partial MIL-STD 810H standards.

The Edge 70 boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 1220 x 2712 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Pantone validation ensures true-to-life color accuracy, while HDR10+ support enhances contrast and clarity. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB internal storage. Running on Android 16, Motorola promises four major Android upgrades, providing long-term reliability for users who value clean and efficient software.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with two 50MP rear cameras, including a wide-angle and an ultrawide lens along with a 50MP front sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls. Motorola says the setup ensures consistency in detail and color accuracy across all lighting conditions.

Despite its remarkably thin design, the Edge 70 houses a 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery capable of up to 29 hours of video playback. It supports 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging, allowing users to stay powered through demanding days.

Priced at approximately $923, the Motorola Edge 70 comes in a single 12GB + 512GB configuration. Buyers will receive one complimentary accessory which includes either Moto Buds Loop, Moto Watch Fit, Moto Tag, or a 68W TurboPower charger.

With its blend of engineering precision, long software support, and luxury aesthetics, the Motorola Edge 70 aims to redefine expectations for slim smartphones. In an era where thin designs often mean compromise, Motorola’s latest offering proves that elegance and performance can coexist seamlessly.

