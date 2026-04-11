Motorola is getting ready to launch a new set of smartphones, and recent developments suggest the announcement may happen very soon. Two upcoming models, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro and the Razr 70 Ultra, have now appeared in certification databases, which is often one of the final steps before an official launch. These listings give us a clearer idea of what to expect, even though full details are still under wraps.

The Razr 70 Ultra, which will be the company’s next premium foldable phone, has received certification in China. It carries the model number XT2655-4, and the 3C authority has approved it. One of the key details revealed through this certification is its charging capability. The device will support 68W wired charging, which is the same as its predecessor. While some users may have hoped for faster charging speeds, it seems Motorola has decided to stick with the same standard this time around. Still, 68W charging is quite fast and should be sufficient for most users in daily use.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Razr 70 Ultra Near Launch After New Certifications

On the other hand, the Edge 70 Pro has also surfaced in another certification database, this time in the United Arab Emirates. The device, identified by the model number XT2607-1, has been listed by TDRA. Unlike the Razr 70 Ultra’s listing, this certification does not reveal much in terms of hardware specifications. However, it does confirm the model number and connects it to the Edge 70 Pro name, which helps clear up earlier uncertainty.

More details about the Edge 70 Pro come from a previous certification in Brazil. That earlier listing revealed that the phone will feature a large 6,500 mAh battery. In addition to the battery size, it will also support 90W wired charging. This combination suggests that the device will focus heavily on battery life and fast charging.

These certifications follow a wave of leaked renders that surfaced recently, showing the design of both devices along with other models in the lineup. While certifications mainly confirm technical details and regulatory approval, leaks give a visual preview, and together they paint a fairly complete picture of what’s coming next.

Overall, the appearance of both the Edge 70 Pro and the Razr 70 Ultra in certification databases strongly indicates that their launch is close. While not all specifications are confirmed yet, the information available so far points to incremental upgrades rather than major changes. As always, the final details will only be clear once Motorola makes an official announcement, which now seems just around the corner.