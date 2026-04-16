Motorola is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Edge 70 Pro, with an official debut set for April 22 in some markets. After several teasers, the company has now revealed many of the key specs of the Motorola Edge 70, giving users a clear idea of what to expect from this upcoming device.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Set to Debut on April 22: Key Specs Revealed

One of the main highlights of the Edge 70 Pro is its performance. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. This processor is designed to handle demanding tasks, including gaming and multitasking, with ease. To support this performance, the device will include up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which ensures faster data processing and smoother app usage. In addition, Motorola has included a large 4,600 mm² vapor cooling chamber, which helps keep the device cool during heavy usage.

The display is another strong feature of the Edge 70 Pro. It will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This means users can expect very smooth scrolling and an improved gaming experience. The display will also offer a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, making it bright enough for comfortable use even under direct sunlight.

In terms of cameras, Motorola is offering a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 50MP Sony Lytia 710 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), which should help capture clear and steady photos. Alongside it, there will be a 50MP ultra-wide camera for wider shots. For selfies, the phone will feature a 50MP front camera. There is also a multispectral sensor, which may improve color accuracy and overall image quality.

Battery life is another area where the Edge 70 Pro stands out. The phone will include a large 6,500mAh battery, which should easily last a full day or more on a single charge. It will also support 90W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the device when needed.

On the software side, the phone will run Android 16 right out of the box. Motorola has promised 3 years of operating system updates and 5 years of security updates, which is a strong commitment to long-term support. The device will also include several AI-based features to enhance the user experience.

Additional features include Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front for durability, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will also support Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos for better sound quality.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be available in three color options: Pantone Lily White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan. Overall, the device appears to offer a strong mix of performance, display quality, camera capabilities, and battery life, making it an interesting option in the premium smartphone segment.

The availability in Pakistan is not clear yet. We will update you when we get more information about it.