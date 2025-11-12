Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Pops Up On Geekbench

Motorola’s upcoming flagship the Moto Edge 70 Ultra has just surfaced on Geekbench, revealing some impressive early performance numbers. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, marking one of the first real-world appearances of the next-gen processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Oryon Cores Take the Lead

Qualcomm hasn’t officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 yet , and notably, it’s dropping the “Elite” branding for this version. However, one major upgrade is already confirmed: this will be the first non-Elite Snapdragon chip to use Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU cores instead of Arm’s standard Cortex designs.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Edge 70 Ultra packs:

2× 3.65GHz prime cores

6× 3.32GHz performance cores

Adreno 829 GPU

16GB of RAM

Android 16

Benchmark Performance

In Geekbench 6, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 achieved around 2,600 points in single-core and 7,500 in multi-core tests. That’s a noticeable bump over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which typically scores 2,100–2,200 (single) and 6,500–6,600 (multi).

However, it still trails the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite series, which can hit up to 3,500+ single-core and 11,000 multi-core scores, depending on the device.

As for graphics, the Adreno 829 GPU should sit comfortably between the Adreno 825 (Snapdragon 8s Gen 4) and the Adreno 830 (Snapdragon 8 Elite), promising strong gaming and rendering performance.

What’s Next for Motorola’s Flagship

Motorola has yet to announce the Edge 70 Ultra / X70 Ultra, but the timing of this benchmark leak suggests the launch isn’t far off. The company recently unveiled the Moto Edge 70 (also known as X70 Air), so the Ultra variant could debut within the next few weeks.

If these numbers hold true, the Edge 70 Ultra could become one of the first flagships to showcase Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon power, gggwith improved efficiency, performance, and AI capabilities baked in.