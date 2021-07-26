Motorola Edge series might ditches ‘Curved Endless’ Display

Motorola Edge series might launch its sequel in the near future, although without its trademark feature. Motorola looks to have ditched the extremely curved “endless” display in favour of a 6.7-inch flat screen, according to OnLeaks and renders of the basic Edge 20.

You’d also get a triple rear camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary camera, and an 8MP tertiary sensor, according to reports (doubtless for telephoto and wide-angle pictures). This popular Edge 20 model may be a higher mid-tier device with a Snapdragon 778G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a maximum 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

There’s a chance the reported Edge 20 Pro will maintain the curved screen, and the Snapdragon 870 will provide better performance. An Edge 20 Lite is also rumored to be in the works.

The firm is reported to be returning to the high end of the market with its Edge line of phones, in an attempt to compete with flagships of Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. The Edge Plus is expected to be Motorola’s more powerful flagship, while the Edge will have somewhat lower hardware specifications.

Motorola has sometimes stuck with very narrow displays with a 21:9 aspect ratio, even though phones aren’t as ultra-wide as they formerly were (phew). That is precisely what you get with the Edge phones.