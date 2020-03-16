Motorola Edge Specs and Photos Revealed

We have previously revealed that Motorola is soon going to reveal its high-end flagship device, Edge+. But now after getting so many rumours and report of Motorola Edge+. We finally get to know the vanilla Motorola Edge. Motorola Edge Specs and Photos have Revealed in some leaks giving us a hint about the phone.

Motorola Edge Specs Include Triple Camera Setup and Snapdragon 765 SoC

Ont thing is for sure that the Motorola Edge will be the mid-range smartphone as compared to its sibling, Edge+. So, we can expect the same design but different specs in these phones.

Anyhow, from leaks we came to know that the Motorola Edge will have a waterfall screen. Also, there will be physical volume and power buttons on the side, instead of touch-sensitive ones. The leaks also revealed a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

Furthermore, the phone will come with triple camera setup on the back. The rear setup will include a 64MP main camera,16MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto units. Also, the phone does not have a fingerprint scanner at the back. But you will get it on the display.

Moving forward, there is a 25MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.67-inch 2340x1080px OLED with 90Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the phone will come in three refresh modes – 90Hz, 60Hz and Auto mode. You can select as per your need.

Moreover, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 765 chipset with 6GB of RAM. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery.

The company has not revealed any launch date of the devices yet. But we hopefully will get them very soon.