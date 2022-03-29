Motorola Frontier Camera and Chipset Leaks

We have heard rumors about Motorola releasing its flagship Motorola Frontier this year. Thanks to the Chinese tipster here we have go the first live look of the Motorola Frontier chipset and camera module.

According to the pictures of the Motorola flagship will be powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with two variants of RAM i.e. 8GB with 128GB internal storage and 12GB with 256GB storage. The Device is said to have a 6.67-inch pOLED display with the refresh rate of 144Hz. The battery size is said to be 4,500 mAh with 125W fast charging. It will also have wireless charging with the speeds varying between 30W to 50W.

In the speculated camera department it will be having a big camera module on the rear side. It has been confirmed that it will be housing Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP1 with OIS and a f/2.2 aperture as the main sensor of the multiple-camera setup. Samsung HP1 can do 2×2 pixel binning, which results in 50 MP resolution with an effective pixel size of 1.28 µm. There’s also a 4×4 binning mode with 16 sensor pixels used to create one big image pixel with the equivalent of 12.5MP resolution and 2.56µm pixels. It can shoot up to 8K video at 30 fps with the field of view shrinking as little as possible. The selfie/ front camera is said to be 60MP.

Regarding the release of the device it is said that it will be here in July. It is already the end of the third month of the year so the July is not that of a long way. Till its release we will get many more rumors, leaks and official statements. The camera specs are great and it is expected to work great with the powerful Snapdragon Chipset.

