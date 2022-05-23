Motorola Frontier to be Launched with a 200 MP Camera Sensor

It has been almost a year that we have been hearing about the Motorola to bring a 200 MP camera, to its new device. Now a teaser has been released which is showcasing the Motorola Frontier with a 200MP rear with a statement saying “new benchmark for image experience”.

The rumor has it that the Motorola Frontier will be coming with a curved 6.67-inch POLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a selfie camera of 60 MP. Regarding its chipset it has been confirmed that it will be powered with the latest flagship from Qualcomm Snapdragon8+ Gen 1. The device will be coming in two variant depending on its RAM size i.e. 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB+RAM 265 GB internal storage.

The battery capacity is said to be 4,500 mAh with a 125W wired charging and it will also come with wireless charging support of speed varying from 30W to 50W speeds.

According to the rumors the Motorola had planned to use Samsung’s 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The outcome of the lens will be 12.5 MP or 50 MP pics via the pixel binning and its deep learning-based remosaicing algorithm. It will support the 8K video recordings at 30fps.

Earlier we came across the rumors that Motorola is working on a device that will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. By joining the dots and pieces it seems that SD 8+ Gen1 Motorola device is the same that will be coming with the 200 MP camera.

With time we will see whether our reports were right or wrong, so stay tuned.

