Motorola G75 to Arrive with Triple Camera, Military Grade Durability & More

Motorola seems to be skipping the Moto G74 and surprisingly moving directly towards the Moto G75. The new leaks from 91mobiles have offered a glimpse into the upcoming device’s features. According to renders, there are notable upgrades, especially in terms of the camera and design.

Unlike its predecessor which arrived with a dual camera setup, the Moto G75 will feature a larger camera module with three camera lenses. The leaked render shows a 50MP text on the camera island, most probably referring to the primary sensor. In addition, the Moto G75 is expected to feature the Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of design, the renders show that the Moto G75 will have a sleeker, flatter appearance with sharper edges. Moreover, there will be slimmer bezels, with a noticeably thinner bottom chin. The volume and power buttons remain in their standard position. The leaks suggest that the device will arrive in light blue and black colors, with a combination of plastic and eco-leather on the back side.

Moreover, the G75 will reportedly be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and it will also have “military-grade durability”. Till now, the company hasn’t announced the launch date or pricing for the phone. So, stay tuned with us to get more information about the phone in the future.

