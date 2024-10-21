Motorola is Launching Two High End Smartphones in Pakistan

Motorola is preparing to launch the MOTO Razr 50 and MOTO Edge 50 Ultra in Pakistan. Both devices come with cutting-edge specs and features, however, they face stiff competition in the market. Let’s take a look at the specs of both phones to check where they stand among the competition.

Moto Razr 50:

The MOTO Razr 50 as you may have expected comes with a foldable design. It features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support. There’s also a 3.6-inch external display for quick access. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300X and Android 14, offering decent performance. For photography lovers, there is a 50 MP wide lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. Moreover, there is a 4200 mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra:

The MOTO Edge 50 Ultra positions itself on power and performance. It features a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which aims to handle demanding tasks. Then we have the triple camera system that includes a 50 MP wide lens, a 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 50 MP ultrawide lens. Besides, the Edge 50 Ultra has a 4500 mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, both models offer Wi-Fi 6e/7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC support. In the international market, both phones cost more than € 750. While these devices offer solid features, the ultimate factor for users may depend on Motorola’s pricing and market positioning compared to other competitors in this price segment.

Also read:

Motorola Teases Moto AI, Bringing Voice-Activated Tasks to Your Fingertips