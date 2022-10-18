Motorola is Teasing a Rollable Concept Phone

Motorola is soon going to launch an innovative technology in the mobile world. At parent company Lenovo’s Tech World 2022 event, Motorola is showing off a rollable mobile phone in a quick video demo. With the press of a button, the screen extends and retracts, with a moving wallpaper to match.

The demo video only gives us a glimpse of the front of the device. It seems like the screen is wrapping around the phone, rolling up from the bottom edge. There are at least battery and cellular indicator icons on the screen as well. The rolling display is a flexible OLED panel. The screen measures around 6.5 inches when extended and retracting down to “just over” 4 inches.

Unfortunately, Motorola did not provide any more details about it at this point. It’s unclear whether it will ever reach the market. Because if the company becomes successful in launching this phone, it will be the first of its type in the market. Many other brands including TCL have been teasing flexible products a-plenty over the past few years. LG’s rollable concept may have been closest to the market. Let’s see what the company will actually launch.

Anyhow, we will get more updates about the phone in the coming months, if everything goes perfect.

