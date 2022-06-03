Motorola Moto G62 5G to be Powered with Snapdragon 480+

Motorola has launched its Moto G series which have the 4G and 5G phones. The upcoming Moto G62 5G will be coming with the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The Moto G52 was a 4G phone equipped with Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Last year the Moto G51 5G was also equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset along with newer CPU cores and powerful Adreno GPU. The SD 480+ is said to be made on the 8nm process whereas the SD 680 is based on theh6nm node.

The Moto G62 5G is said to be coming with a 4 GB RAM along the 128 GB internal storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot. The display of the device is 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes without a fingerprint reader.

In the camera section the device has a 16 MP lens as the selfie camera housed in the punched hole in the display. On the rear side it has a triple camera lens with 50MP as the main sensor with 8MP ultra wide and 2MP macro lens. As the device comes with a SD 480+ chipset which do not support the 4K video so it will probably have a 1080p video resolution. The battery capacity of the device is 5,000 mAh with a 30W charging tech just like the G52 device.

The price of the device G62 is expected to be under $322 (Pkr. 63693). The other models G71 5G for $322 (Pkr. 63693) and G82 will be having the price $ 346 (Pkr. 68246)

Regarding the launch date nothing has been said yet but with time we will be getting more updates, reports and leaks so stay tuned.

