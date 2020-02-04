Motorola Moto G8 Power will launch by the end of this month. Motorola is having an event on February 23 to launch some of its smartphones and G8 Power will be one of them. The company has revealed Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play few months before. Now another variant of its G8 series has appeared on GeekBench. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Appears on GeekBench

The Geekbench listing has confirmed that the phone will come with 4GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal much. But the previous rumours have suggested some specs of the phone.

The rumours reveal that the phone will sport a 6.36-inch, FullHD IPS display. It will come with a quad-camera setup on the back including 16MP+8MP+8MP+2MP snappers. Furthermore, the phone will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

The company is also planning to reveal the vanilla G8 also in that event. The vanilla G8 will have a 6.39-inch display and a triple camera setup on the back. It will have 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

We will get more official news on the launch. So stay tuned for more updates.

