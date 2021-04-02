An another device of Motorola has started receiving the Android 11 update. The phone is One Hyper that is announced in December of 2019 while launched in January 2020. The new version is build RPF31.Q1-21-20, and is arriving with the March 2021 security patches. Along side the Motorola One Hyper. the LG G7 One is also getting updates to Android 11.

Motorola One Hyper Recieves Android 11 Update

The Motorola One Hyper is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has now started receiving its stable Android 11 update in Brazil in the form of software version RPF31.Q1-21-20.

For readers information, Motorola One Hyper is the first handset of the company that is coming with a pop-up camera setup. Though the main camera setup of the Motorola One Hyper is a bit on the lower side and the chipset is also not that much powerful. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675. The device’s powerhouse is equipped with a 3600 mAh battery.

By receiving the update, users of the smartphone will get to enjoy a number of new features including Message bubbles, redesigned notifications, a new power menu with smart home controls, a media playback widget, a resizable picture-in-picture window, screen recording, improved work profiles, and more.

Recommended Reading: Moto G100: Motorola confirms its new product launch date