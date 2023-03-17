Advertisement

The flip phone wars are strengthening this year, as OPPO has also joined the international market. Samsung and Motorola are the big players. Motorola is also working on a new flip phone to launch later this year. The upcoming flip phone will be called Razr 2023, in keeping with Motorola’s previously used naming convention, but apparently not. According to a new rumour, the actual name of the company’s next foldable is Motorola Razr + 2023.

Motorola Razr + 2023 might Have a Very Small Battery

We are not sure about this “+”. But we are assuming that this device will have the largest outer screen ever fitted to a flip-style foldable. Moreover, the upcoming phone will come with a downgraded battery capacity.

The Razr 2022 already didn’t have a battery capacity to brag about at 3,500 mAh, but the Razr+ 2023 is said to be even worse, with a 2,850 mAh cell. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 3,700 mAh battery and the Oppo Find N2 Flip phone has 4,300 mAh. We are hoping the information about this is wrong.

There are some chances that 2,850 mAh could be the capacity of one of the cells, housed in one of the two halves of the phone, and it will be aided by some more in the other half. Anyhow, we have to wait to get the actual information about the phone. The Razr+ 2023 allegedly has the model number XT2321 and will come with 30W wired fast charging support.

We will definitely get more information about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned.

