Motorola has already revealed that it is working on a new Raz foldable phone. The company has also confirmed that it will be the first flagship phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However now, the latest leak of the Motorola Razr 3 showcased an entirely new design.

Motorola Razr 3 Leak Shows Entirely New Design

The phone has appeared in a quick hands-on video. The design seems to have changed a lot compared to the original Razr from 2019 and the Razr 5G from 2020. The upcoming phone has lost the trademark Razr chin at the bottom. Motorola Razr 3 now looks more like Samsung’s Flips than the previous Razrs. It also has two main cameras, and a centred hole-punch for the selfie camera on the inner folding screen, which seems to have absolutely no crease in sight.

Additionally, it will have a side-mounted power button and a fingerprint scanner. However, Razr’s big external screen is still there. This is all the video has revealed. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

