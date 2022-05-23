Motorola Razr 3 First Foldable to Launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Earlier this month Qualcomm had announced their flagship chip, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Now it is the smartphone companies to launch their devices equipped with their the new flagship chip. We have the report form Motorola, according which the Foldable Razr 3 will be the first foldable device powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

In the earlier Motorola foldables, Razr had always opted for a mid-range chipset. This time the selection of the flagship chipset for the new foldable came as a surprise.

The design of the Motorola Razr 3 has also been spotted over the leaks on different sites. According to the leaks the Razr 3 will be having two rear cameras instead of a single. The screen size of the device has also been upgraded. Earlier ones had a 6.2-inch inner open display while the new one will have a 67-inch display. The outer cover will also be slightly larger as compared to the earlier versions.

A teaser poster had been posted by the General Manager of Motorola, Shen Jin on their official Weibo account. The teaser showed what to expect from the upcoming Foldable Razr 3. The highlight of the teaser was the the Razr 3 will be coming with the SD 8+ Gen 1.

The teaser also confirmed that the Razr 3 will be foldable as the teaser poster shows it to be opened like a book and the light coming out of its display.

Any further details about the device are not given by the company, but soon we will be having more leaks, reports and rumors about the device, which will give us a clear picture of what to expect from the device. So stay tuned.

