Motorola Razr 50 Spotted on Geekbench: Specs Leaked

Motorola is gearing up for the imminent launch of the Razr 50, as the phone has recently received certification from TENAA, the Chinese regulatory authority. According to the certification, the CPU of the device operates at a clock speed of 2.5 GHz. Moreover, the foldable smartphone has now appeared on Geekbench, providing additional insights into the processor specifications.

Motorola Razr 50 Geekbench Details

According to the Geekbench listing, it will feature a processor with four cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and another four cores running at 2.0 GHz. This setup suggests that the device will likely be powered by MediaTek’s soon-to-be-announced Dimensity 7300X platform. The listing also reveals that the tested configuration of the Razr 50 includes 8 GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

The Motorola Razr 50 was recently tested on Geekbench 6.3, achieving scores of 2,751 for multiple cores and 1,033 for a single core. These results are comparable to those of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which is manufactured using the 4 nm process. This suggests that the Razr 50 will offer competitive performance in line with other mid-range devices.

This upcoming phone is expected to feature a 3.6-inch cover screen, similar to the one on the Razr 40 Ultra, which spans the entire front when the phone is closed. Additionally, the new foldable handset is anticipated to be slightly thinner and will come with a 3,950 mAh battery capacity, offering a balance between sleek design and robust battery life.