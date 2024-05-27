Motorola Razr 50 to be Launched in Upcoming Weeks

The foldable smartphone market has witnessed significant developments in recent times. Different smartphone companies are launching new models with improved specs and features. In this regard, Motorola is expected to launch the new foldable Razr 50 as it appeared on TENAA lately, confirming most of the previous leaks.

Moreover, the new smartphone will feature a 3.6-inch outer panel that goes around the two cameras and the LED flash. Moreover, the TENNA listing also revealed specifications of the phone including memory, cameras, and CPU frequency.

As per the details, the Razr 50 will have a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display on the inside. It also houses a punch hole 32 MP selfie camera and offers Full HD+ resolution. On the rear side, there is a 50 MP main camera, and a 13 MP lens, probably for ultrawide shots. The shocking part is that despite having two OLED panels, there is still a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of size, the Razr 50 will measure 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2 mm (unfolded) and have a 188 g body. The phone will be equipped with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage space, according to the source.

The new reports suggest that the upcoming Razr 50 may arrive with a MediaTek chipset, unlike its predecessor which was launched with a midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The CPU is listed at 2.5 GHz, and reports indicate that this may be a Dimensity 7300X platform that has yet to be announced.

On the other hand, there is no official statement from Motorola but we expect the Razr 50 series to be launched in the upcoming weeks.