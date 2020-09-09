Motorola is all ready to launch to its Razr 5G phone today. Now just before the launch, Motorola Razr 5G full Specs Leak. The alleged report has also revealed the expected price of the phone as well. Let’s have a look at the rumoured specs of the phone.

Motorola Razr 5G full Specs Leak ahead of Launch

WinFuture has revealed that the phone will come with an expected price of $1,760. Anyways, the overall design remains quite similar to last year’s Razr. It will have a plastic 6.2-inch foldable OLED panel with a 2142 x 876-pixel resolution and tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone will also come with a notch to house the earpiece, 20MP selfie camera and other sensors. It will measure 168.6×72.6×7.9mm in its unfolded state and 90.8×72.6x16mm when folded.

The new feature the phone will have is its 48MP primary camera which sits below the secondary 2.7-inch OLED display. Moreover, it will come with a side-mounted LED flash. The other new feature is the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also, it will have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You will see the fingerprint scanner at the phone’s back.

Moving forward we will see a 2,800 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Just like its predecessor, it will come with a single nanoSIM slot.

The foldable phone will first be available in Europe. Additionally, it will be available in a single black colour on launch. We may expect other colours later on. The phone is on its way. We will get more official information about the phone in no time.

Till then do tell us what you expect from the company to bring in this phone. The comment section is given below.

