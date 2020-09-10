The successor to last year’s Razr, Motorola Razr 5G is official now. The new smartphone is coming with a lot of improvements. The phone is coming with a combination of the latest foldable screen tech with a hit of nostalgia.

For smooth performance and higher mobile data speeds, the phone is running on Snapdragon 765G chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The outer screen of the phone is a 2.7″ gOLED with 800×600 resolution, for 370 ppi pixel density. However, the inner screen has a 6.2″ pOLED with 876×2142 resolution and has 373 ppi.

Motorola Razr 5G is Official Now

Users will be able to run more apps with the external screen, such as camera, messages, calculator, Google Keep, Google News, Google Home, and YouTube. This display is also coming with the support of gesture navigation.

The “water repellant design” of Razr 5G makes it more elegant. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by, a 2,800 mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The camera section is consists of a 48 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and laser autofocus. While the front shooter is a 20 MP unit with f/2.2 aperture.

Thie new smartphone is available in three color options-Graphite (aka black or dark gray), Liquid Mercury (aka silver), and Blush Gold.

