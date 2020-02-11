Motorola Razr Blush Gold Version to Launch Soon

Motorola has revealed the Razr 2019 last year in November. However, at the time of launch, it was only available in Noir Black colour. But this spring, the company is planning to bring the phone in a new decent colour. Motorola Razr Blush Gold Version is most likely to launch this spring as the company has also confirmed it.

Motorola Razr Blush Gold Version to Launch This Spring

As far as the specs of the Blush Gold variant are concerned, it will have the same specs and price as the Noir Black version. So, we can say that the upcoming phone will cost around $1499.99. Now let’s have a quick look at the specs of the Razr 2019.

It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The phone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The one disappointing feature for me is its battery. As it will have a 2,510 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone has two screens. One is a 6.2″ main foldable display, and second is a 2.7″ external screen.

The exact launch date of the new colour variant is not known yet. But hopefully, we will get it more detail in the coming days. We may get some improvement in the specs as well.

Recommended Reading: Some Loopholes of the Upcoming Motorola Razr