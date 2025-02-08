Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Spotted on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Elite Confirmed!

Motorola’s next-generation foldable flagship, the highly anticipated Razr Ultra 2025, appeared surprisingly in the Geekbench database. The database revealed key specifications and an exciting shift in Motorola’s approach to premium foldable. According to the listings, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite will power Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, marking a significant upgrade from last year’s Razr 50 Ultra, which featured the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

For years, Motorola’s Razr series has been a strong contender in the foldable segment, offering sleek designs and premium features. However, the choice of processors often lagged behind the competition. That seems to be changing with the Razr Ultra 2025, as the new benchmark listing suggests that Motorola is finally embracing true flagship performance.

The Geekbench scores are outstanding, with 2,782 in single-core and 8,457 in multi-core performance. While slightly lower than what we’ve seen from other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices, the slight dip in scores could be due to thermal constraints in a foldable form factor. Despite this, the numbers indicate a significant leap over the Razr 50 Ultra, making this the most powerful Razr yet.

Anticipated Motorola Razr 2025 Specs

The Razr Ultra 2025 will reportedly ship with 12GB of RAM and run Android 15 out of the box. Motorola is aiming for a seamless multitasking experience and software advancements. We still don’t know whether additional RAM configurations will be available. However, Motorola may follow Samsung’s approach and keep a single premium memory variant.

One interesting detail is the device’s name. Instead of the expected Razr 60 Ultra (following last year’s Razr 50 Ultra naming scheme), the listing identifies the phone as the Razr Ultra 2025. Motorola may unify the global and North American models under a single moniker. If this pans out, this change can simplify Motorola’s product lineup and enhance brand recognition. The Razr Ultra 2025 may reporetdly launch earlier than expected, possibly as soon as March or April 2025. This would be an accelerated timeline compared to its predecessor. The company seems to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 head-on in the foldable race with an early release.

As the launch date approaches, more details are likely to emerge about pricing, availability, and additional features. If the Razr Ultra 2025 retains its sleek foldable design while embracing top-tier hardware, it will become one of the most compelling foldable smartphones of the year. Stay tuned for more updates.

